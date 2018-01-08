Memphis Weather: Rainy start to your day, warmer weather arrives

5 AM Weather Update from Lindsey Monroe
Good Monday morning to you!
Rain will be likely during the first part of the day. Rain chance 80%.
We’re waking up to wet roads and temps in the lower 40s. Please use extra caution when traveling this morning!
Rain will push out around lunch time today, staying cloud through the afternoon.
East wind at 5-10 mph.
High: 47°
TONIGHT:
Cloudy. A stray shower, 20%.
Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Low: 39°
EXTENDED FORECAST:
We’re looking at a wet and warm week ahead.
Staying cloudy with stray shower Tuesday, 20% rain chance. Warmer, high near 52°.
Even warmer for Wednesday, highs in the lower 60s and mostly cloudy with stray showers, 20%.
EVEN WARMER for Thursday as highs rebound into the mid 60s. Widespread rain will return Thursday though. Rain chance 50%, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
The tricky part of this weather event is the falling temps on the backside of the cold front on Friday. Leftover moisture could possibly begin changing over the a sleet/snow mixture in the afternoon and evening. 60% chance.
The precip exits for next weekend, temperatures fall into the 30s.
