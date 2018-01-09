Memphis Weather: Warmer temps may yield to winter weather later in the week

0

Midday Weather Update from Lindsey Monroe

Related Headlines Download the FOX13 Weather App

Good Tuesday to you!

Fog is starting to lift as temperatures rebound into the mid 40s right now.

It’ll remain cloudy through the day with stray showers in the evening, 20%.

Northeast wind at 5 mph.

High: 50°

TONIGHT:

Cloudy. A stray shower, 20%.

Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

Not as cold. Low: 49°

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Winds pick up from the south on Wednesday, ushering in a BIG TIME warming trend. Highs climb near 64° with cloudy skies with stray showers, 30%.

EVEN WARMER for Thursday as highs rebound to near 65°. Widespread rain will return Thursday though. Rain chance 70%.

The tricky part of this weather event is the falling temps on the backside of the cold front that’s moves through late Thursday night into Friday morning. We’ll see the “high” temperature for Friday around midnight in the 50s as temps drop into the upper 30s in the morning and then lower 30s for the afternoon. At this point, leftover moisture could possibly begin changing over the a sleet/snow mixture in the mid-morning and afternoon.

Snow possible in the evening. 60% chance of precipitation. Little to no accumulation is expected, but slick spots will develop through the day and be likely through Saturday morning as temperatures will remain below freezing.

The precip exits for next weekend, temperatures stay colder. Highs on Saturday near 35° with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs barely climb above freezing on Sunday, near 33°. Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks dry and colder this year. Partly cloudy with a high temp in the upper 30s.

Download FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android Download

© 2018 Cox Media Group.