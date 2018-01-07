  • Memphis Weather: You'll need the jackets this morning!

    By: Patrick Pete , Lindsey Monroe , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    Good Morning,

    Another chilly morning across the Mid-South, but good news— warmer temps are filtering in!

    You’ll need the jackets this morning, temps currently at 32°

    Wind Chill: 24°

    TODAY

    Mostly Cloudy – High: 46°

    A warm front will start to push showers into eastern Arkansas a little after noon—with the heaviest of the rain moving in later in the evening. 

    Low severe weather risk.

    Breezy, south southeast wind 10-15 mph.

    TONIGHT

    Rain chances increase this evening. Low severe weather risk.

    Clouds + southerly winds keep temps from plummeting overnight – Low: 41°

    Winds pick up overnight; south southeast 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

    EXTENDED FORECAST

    Temperatures return to seasonal norms on Monday, with highs approaching 50°. 

    The warming trend continues into the work week, with a cold front bring another round of showers by Thursday.

    A slight chance we could see a wintry mix as the system moves through the area. We’ll keep you updated!

    Severe Weather 13
         		 Joey Sulipeck
         		 Lindsey Monroe
     
    Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
