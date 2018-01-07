Memphis Weather: You'll need the jackets this morning!

Good Morning,
Another chilly morning across the Mid-South, but good news— warmer temps are filtering in!
You’ll need the jackets this morning, temps currently at 32°
Wind Chill: 24°
TODAY
Mostly Cloudy – High: 46°
A warm front will start to push showers into eastern Arkansas a little after noon—with the heaviest of the rain moving in later in the evening.
Low severe weather risk.
Breezy, south southeast wind 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT
Rain chances increase this evening. Low severe weather risk.
Clouds + southerly winds keep temps from plummeting overnight – Low: 41°
Winds pick up overnight; south southeast 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Temperatures return to seasonal norms on Monday, with highs approaching 50°.
The warming trend continues into the work week, with a cold front bring another round of showers by Thursday.
A slight chance we could see a wintry mix as the system moves through the area. We’ll keep you updated!
