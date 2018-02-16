Morning Showers and Falling Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- Grab the heavy coat and umbrella before walking out the door.
- Rain will be with us through lunch time, but drying out by the time kids get out of school.
- Temperatures are warm, but temperatures will be falling throughout the day.
- This afternoon will be cold in the 40s with cloudy skies and breezy winds.
- Rain stays in the forecast for Saturday as well.
- Watch the video above for a look at the wet and cooler conditions for Friday.
