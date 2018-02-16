  • Morning Showers and Falling Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:

     

    • Grab the heavy coat and umbrella before walking out the door. 
    • Rain will be with us through lunch time, but drying out by the time kids get out of school.
    • Temperatures are warm, but temperatures will be falling throughout the day.
    • This afternoon will be cold in the 40s with cloudy skies and breezy winds.
    • Rain stays in the forecast for Saturday as well. 
    Watch the video above for a look at the wet and cooler conditions for Friday.

