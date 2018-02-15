  • Mostly Cloudy and Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • No need for the jacket this morning, but you will want the umbrella on standby for this morning. 
    • Temperatures are mild, but not cool enough for a jacket.
    • This afternoon will be warm in the 70s with cloudy skies and breezy winds.
    • A cold front will move through the Mid South tomorrow bumping up our rain chances and cooling us down—low threat severe.
    • Rain stays in the forecast through Saturday. 
    • Watch the video above for a look at the unseasonably warm conditions for Thursday.
       

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories