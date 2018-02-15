Mostly Cloudy and Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- No need for the jacket this morning, but you will want the umbrella on standby for this morning.
- Temperatures are mild, but not cool enough for a jacket.
- This afternoon will be warm in the 70s with cloudy skies and breezy winds.
- A cold front will move through the Mid South tomorrow bumping up our rain chances and cooling us down—low threat severe.
- Rain stays in the forecast through Saturday.
- Watch the video above for a look at the unseasonably warm conditions for Thursday.
