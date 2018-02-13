  • Mostly Cloudy with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    • Temperatures are a tad warmer than this time yesterday morning but you will still want the jacket.
    • This afternoon will be mild in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies.
    • The warming trend continues through Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s!
    • Make sure to have your umbrella Wednesday and Friday—those are the best days for rain. 
    • Good news: low threat severe at this time.
    • Watch the video above for a look at the mostly dry and mild conditions for Tuesday.
       

