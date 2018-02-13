Mostly Cloudy with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- Temperatures are a tad warmer than this time yesterday morning but you will still want the jacket.
- This afternoon will be mild in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies.
- The warming trend continues through Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s!
- Make sure to have your umbrella Wednesday and Friday—those are the best days for rain.
- Good news: low threat severe at this time.
- Watch the video above for a look at the mostly dry and mild conditions for Tuesday.
Trending stories:
- Police pull car riddled with bullets over in Hickory Hill, shooting victim found inside
- Teen victim, witness in rape trial found dead
- I-40 shooting leaves 19-year-old pregnant girl in non-critical condition, baby critical
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}