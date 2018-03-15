  • Mostly sunny with warm temperatures expected for the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Dress in layers today. You’ll be shedding them by lunchtime.
    • Temperatures will be chilly this morning, but unseasonably warm this afternoon—near 70. 
    • Good news: plenty of sunshine for today, though winds will be breezy.
    • Rain—and isolated stronger storms—returns to the Mid South by Friday. 
    • Watch the video above for a look at the sunny and warm conditions for Thursday.
       

     

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

