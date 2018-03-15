Mostly sunny with warm temperatures expected for the Mid-South

- Dress in layers today. You’ll be shedding them by lunchtime.
- Temperatures will be chilly this morning, but unseasonably warm this afternoon—near 70.
- Good news: plenty of sunshine for today, though winds will be breezy.
- Rain—and isolated stronger storms—returns to the Mid South by Friday.
- Watch the video above for a look at the sunny and warm conditions for Thursday.
