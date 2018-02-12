Partly Cloudy with Cold Temperatures expected for the Mid South

Don’t forget the heavy coat and gloves before walking out the door. It’s a frigid start to the work week.
Temperatures will be unseasonably cold as we head into the afternoon, but sunshine is in the forecast.
Good news: a major warm up is on the way. Temperatures will be near 70° by Thursday!
Make sure to have your umbrella Wednesday and Friday—those are the best days for rain.
Watch the video above for a look at the mostly dry and bitterly cold conditions for Monday.
