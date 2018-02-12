  • Partly Cloudy with Cold Temperatures expected for the Mid South

    Don’t forget the heavy coat and gloves before walking out the door. It’s a frigid start to the work week.

    Temperatures will be unseasonably cold as we head into the afternoon, but sunshine is in the forecast.

    Good news: a major warm up is on the way. Temperatures will be near 70° by Thursday!

    Make sure to have your umbrella Wednesday and Friday—those are the best days for rain. 

    Watch the video above for a look at the mostly dry and bitterly cold conditions for Monday.
     

