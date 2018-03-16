Remember the umbrella today, showers and storms expected

- You will want the umbrella nearby today—scattered showers/storms in the forecast.
- Temperatures are mild this morning, but will be cool in the 60s this afternoon with breezy winds.
- An isolated strong storm will be possible this afternoon/evening, though coverage is very limited.
- Primary threat will be hail.
- The weekend is looking dry for the most part with spotty showers Saturday morning, and again late Sunday.
- Watch the video above for your slightly wet and mild Friday.
