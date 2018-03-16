  • Remember the umbrella today, showers and storms expected

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • You will want the umbrella nearby today—scattered showers/storms in the forecast.
    • Temperatures are mild this morning, but will be cool in the 60s this afternoon with breezy winds.   
    • An isolated strong storm will be possible this afternoon/evening, though coverage is very limited.
    • Primary threat will be hail.
    • The weekend is looking dry for the most part with spotty showers Saturday morning, and again late Sunday. 
    • Watch the video above for your slightly wet and mild Friday.
       

     

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

