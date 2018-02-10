Scattered showers moving through the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Good Morning,
Scattered showers are currently moving through the Mid-South ahead of a cold front.
Lots of folks celebrating Mardi Gras locally… and if you’re taking part in the festivities you’ll need to have the umbrella on standby...
Cold temperatures filter in tonight behind the cold front… Low: 37°
Scattered showers and colder temps continue to filter into the area Sunday—so heavy coats & umbrellas will be needed for your Sunday morning church commute..
EXTENDED FORECAST
A dry and cool start to the work week—Monday’s high in the mid 40s.
The warming trend begins on Tuesday as temperatures reach the upper 50s.
By mid-week we are tracking increasing rain chances and temperatures.
Scattered showers moving through the area this morning... no severe weather expected....— Patrick Pete FOX13 (@patpetefox13) February 10, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}