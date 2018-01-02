Show FOX13 how you're bracing the cold in the Mid-South! Send photos!

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Just one year ago today, Memphis had a high temperature of 66°.

We’re used to variable weather, but not a deep, arctic freeze most of the eastern and central United States is experiencing right now.

The high temperature Monday hit just 23°, tying the high temp from January 1, 2001. Before that, it had been since 1928 since air that cold had been in place to ring in a new year.

Tuesday’s forecast high temperature of just 26° is on track to be the coldest January 2nd in 39 years.

This isn’t just a quick arctic blast either. Not only have temperatures been below average for 11 days now (since December 22, 2017), we’ve been in a stretch of below freezing temperatures since Saturday, December 30, 2017. At 4pm to be exact.

We finally climb back above freezing, for a few hours at least, tomorrow afternoon with a high near 36°. This will end a nearly 90 hour stretch of sub-freezing temperatures in Memphis.

Another quick blast of bitter cold returns Thursday with highs only in the upper 20s and a max wind chill in the teens.

Under no circumstances should pets be left outdoors with temperatures like these. Any temperature 20° or less is life-threatening. Small breeds shouldn't be left outside in anything less than 40°!

It is hard to stay indoors though, especially for the school-aged kids who are waiting out the cold inside.

Outdoor time should be limited, but with the proper attire including multiple layers and skin covered up with gloves, hats, and scarves, a little time in the chilly air is just fine.

Avoid exposed skin! This includes hands, faces, etc. Cold-related illness such as frost bite and hypothermia settle in quicker.

In many cases, extremities like fingers and noses can suffer frost bite symptoms in less than 30 minutes with the cold the Mid-South has been experiencing.

The arctic pattern looks to finally break down next week when temperatures moderate and highs rebound into the 40s and 50s.

