TRACKING: Dangerously cold temps, icy conditions in the Mid-South

Skies are mostly clear, but dangerously cold temperatures are here to stay for the time being across the Mid-South.

FOX13 Chief Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck is tracking the temperatures and when we can expect a warm up. Watch FOX13 News at 5 for the latest from Severe Weather Center 13.

We are FRIGID. Wind chills this morning were sub-zero in some areas. We've since "warmed" up to low 20s, with wind chills in the teens.

Ice on roadways continues to cause school closures.

HOW ARE THE ROADS?Ice is still plaguing steets all over the Mid-South. For the most part, interstates and highways around the Mid-South are fairly clear. Other roadways are hit or miss -- with a lot of trouble being seen on residential roads.

Knowing this, be prepared to stay indoors if you have the ability to do so. There's a possibility we'll be inconvenienced by the ice for at least another day.

WHAT TO EXPECT TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly clear and it will be bitterly cold. Temperatures will drop down to 15° with a wind chill 6°.

We'll still have light winds blowing.

LOOKING AHEAD:

We will get above freezing Thursday -- reaching 38°.

Weekend temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, but the threat of rain returns to the forecast. The next rain event will arrive late Sunday into early Monday morning.

