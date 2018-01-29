Will Memphis see more snow? FOX13 breaks down the chance for winter weather this week.

If you were hoping for another round of snow, our chances for that are decreasing.
A cold front will move through the Mid South on Thursday bumping our rain chances up—especially after noon. Rainfall totals at this point will be ~0.25” or less. No threat for severe weather at this time.
Trending stories:
- PHOTOS: 2 dead after North Mississippi crash
- Man critically shot in North Memphis
- Panera Bread recalls cream cheese products over listeria fears
- More snow in Memphis? Projections show another round of winter weather
Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 50s, dropping into the upper 20s/low 30s by early Friday morning. There IS a chance for a quick wintry mix—mainly to our east as the front moves out of the Mid South—but at this time (for most of us), most of the moisture will be gone by the time temperatures get at/below freezing.
As always, stay with Severe Weather Center 13 Team as this is a fluid weather forecast.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}