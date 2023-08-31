Memphis Skyline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 901 Day is near and the City of Memphis and local businesses have a slate of activities ready for residents and guests to celebrate a time when the local calendar aligns with its area code.

The annual promotional party started in 2011.

Below are just 13 of the numerous planned events, deals and activities for Sept. 1:

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: