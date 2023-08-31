MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 901 Day is near and the City of Memphis and local businesses have a slate of activities ready for residents and guests to celebrate a time when the local calendar aligns with its area code.
The annual promotional party started in 2011.
Below are just 13 of the numerous planned events, deals and activities for Sept. 1:
- Memphis Redbirds host a party at the AutoZone Park Plaza featuring local musicians, carnival games for kids, game prizes, fireworks and 901-themed t-shirt giveaways to 1,500 fans
- 901 Day Market in Overton Square includes an Elvis impersonator, Tiger mascot Pouncer, art vendors and live bands
- Memphis Indie Music Fest has free admission to enjoy a musical lineup of 8 artists at the Memphis Music Room
- 901 Day Market - Feast & Graze is offering $9.01 lunch specials
- Railgarten hosts Marketplace in Motion featuring vendors, local artists and live music
- Broad Avenue Arts District's businesses to offer variety of 901 Day treats, specials and discounts
- Project 901: A Gallery & Live Exhibit to highlight the Bluff City's cultural importance with display of young Memphis artists, a gallery, a live deejay and an after-event mixer
- Overton Park Shell features the band Los Rakas starting at 7 p.m. with a pre-show featuring Alvin McKinney
- Memphis Made Brewing Co. hosts 901 Day in the Ravine with three live bands, a gaming truck and demos from Memphis Roller Derby
- Tom Lee Park re-opens for the 901 on Sept. 2 after a ribbon cutting with a volleyball tournament, face painting and live music
- Health Sciences Park in the Medical District holds a 901 Day Food Truck Friday with live entertainment and a chance to win a free lunch
- Paint Memphis hosts a Community Mural event with provided painting materials
- Grind City Brewing Company's 901 Day Celebration includes drink specials, a vendor market and live music with three bands
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis Police officer earns title of 'World's Fastest Cop'
- Man shot and killed by deputy pointed rifle at law enforcement, DeSoto County deputy says
- Video shows children screaming for their parents while locked inside DeSoto County school bus
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives