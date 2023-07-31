MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Back Yard Burgers, started in 1987 in Cleveland, Miss., has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, reports say.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina has consolidated affiliated filings under the Tantum Companies LLC.
This is the second time Back Yard Burgers has filed for bankruptcy, filing for protection in 2012.
The company was bought by Axum Capital Partners when it emerged from bankruptcy.
Charlotte-based Axum Capital Partners — co-owned by former Carolinas Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad II — bought a controlling interest in Back Yard Burgers in 2017. The bankruptcy petition is signed by managers including Muhammad, Denis Ackah-Yensu, Raymond Groth, Jim Phillips.
