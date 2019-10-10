10.10.19 How tariffs are playing out; Watch out for crafty MLM's; What if your luggage gets damaged?

New tariffs will protect Boeing and hurt Airbus. The new tariffs could also mean higher prices on food and drink.
AdvoCare has been fined $150 million for running a multi-level marketing scheme. The FTC has called it a pyramid scheme which means that AdvoCare pressures sellers to bring in new distributors. The emphasis is less on selling products and more on recruiting new people. Don’t sign up for an MLM. 99% of people lose money.
Clark discusses how to protect yourself if your luggage winds up missing or damaged while traveling. Stick up for yourself and push for a solution!
