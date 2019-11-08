  • 11.8.19 How screen time affects your kids brain; Clark Stinks

    A new study shows that the effects of screen time on small children could be physically changing their brains. The study which was published in JAMA reports a decline in “white matter integrity” of 3-5 year olds because of time spent using screens.

    Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.
