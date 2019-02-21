  • 2.21.19 Credit card fees on the rise; FDA cracks down on fake supplements; Making your home WiFi

    Credit card fees from Visa and Mastercard are going up. Small businesses and consumers will bear the brunt; The FDA has issued a warning about supplements touting miraculous cures for Alzheimer’s disease; A new Clark.com article details how you can make your home WiFi network safe.

