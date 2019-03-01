  • 3.1.19 Cars that stay on the road longer; Clark Stinks

    Clark tells you which cars end up staying on the road longer. It might be worth considering one of these in the future; Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.

