  • 3.13.19 College bribery scandal; Dollar Tree raising prices; Boeing Max planes grounded

    Updated:

    The college bribery scandal is a sad thing to see happen. The college you go to can be helpful – but it isn’t the end all be all; Dollar Tree is likely raising prices – in large part because of the rising costs due to tariffs; The US finally made the right call to ground Boeing Max planes 

