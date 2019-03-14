3.14.19 Zebit CFO responds to Clark; Fee-laden target retirement funds; Renovation scams

Zebit sells electronics items to people with low credit scores. Clark made some comments earlier this week and now has the Zebit CFO on to respond to his comments; Fee-laden target retirement funds have been targeted by the SEC; A huge percentage of folks that decide to renovate a home feel that they were scammed in the process
