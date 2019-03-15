  • 3.15.19 Well-known money advice guru ran ponzi scheme; Clark Stinks

    Former “Money answer man” Jonathan Goodman was running a ponzi scheme and massively profiting from his shady relationships; Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.

