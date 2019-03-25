  • 3.25.19 Mortgage rates declining; Heartless airlines; Gas tax hike likely

    Updated:

    Mortgage rates have been doing down. Some mortgage providers are offering 30-year mortgages in the upper 3% range now!; Clark isn’t happy about airlines treating minors badly and separating them from their families; Upping the gas tax has bipartisan support in Washington DC – a rarity these days.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

    Watch the video

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories