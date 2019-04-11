4.11.19 Getting cheap greeting cards; Counterfeit goods online; Your hidden online trust score

Greeting cards are becoming less popular in general. And Clark talks about where to shop in order to get a deal; Counterfeit goods being sold online is becoming more and more of a problem; Trust scores attributed to individual consumers are becoming a thing. But you don’t have access to that score.
