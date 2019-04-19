  • 4.19.19 Some companies are paying you to unplug while on vacation; Clark Stinks

    Updated:

    You should take all of your vacation time. And some companies are actually giving bonuses for employees to actually put their phones and email away while they are on vacation; Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.

