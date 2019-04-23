  • 4.23.19 Hotel growth slowing; Craigslist car scam busted; Housing sizes on decline

    Hotels aren’t doing so hot. Clark tells you what this means when you travel; An online car sale scam was busted; Smaller homes are en vogue. Clark discusses this trend.

