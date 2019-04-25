  • 4.25.19 Lower your overall housing costs; FCC is bad at collecting robocall fines; You don't own

    Updated:

    Housing is one of the biggest line items in your budget. But if you want to build wealth, keep that in check; The FCC has levied major fines against robocallers. But they haven’t collected much; Unless you live in New Hampshire, you don’t actually own your own medical records.

