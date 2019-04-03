  • 4.3.19 Airline software meltdown; GA Tech data breach; Stay safe when taking Lyft and Uber

    Clark says that there is a message for businesses in the aftermath of airline software failing this week; GA Tech had a data breach involving over a million former and current students; Clark gives thoughts on how to stay safe when using a ride sharing service.

