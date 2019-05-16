  • 5.16.19 Clark discusses his prostate cancer; Sneaky credit card surcharges; Soda taxes in Philly are

    Clark gives a positive update on the current state of his prostate cancer; New Yorkers are upset about sneaky credit surcharges landing on their final bill at NY establishments; Soda taxes are causing folks in Philadelphia to drink less sugary soft drinks.

