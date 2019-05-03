  • 5.3.19 How to handle buying travel insurance before a trip; Clark Stinks

    Updated:

    Travel insurance can be confusing. Clark talks about where to shop for travel insurance and how to know if you need it or not; Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.

