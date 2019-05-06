  • 5.6.19 Best short-term places for cash; Clark rages at Boeing; Uber/Lyft strike impacts

    Clark discusses the newest T-Mobile checking account that offers a 4% interest rate and also mentions some of the other best places to park your cash right now; Boeing is in big trouble for not revealing known airplane issues; Uber & Lyft drivers plan to strike this week. Here’s what you need to know. 

