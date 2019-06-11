Amazon is offering a secured credit card for its customers that don’t have great credit; Burger King was selling Impossible Burgers in NY even though they hadn’t launched Impossible Burgers in NY yet; Gas prices are dipping and have gone below the $2 threshold in the lowest cost states.
