6.21.19 Americans growing more concerned about smart speakers; Clark Stinks

Smart speakers seem to be losing some of their appeal to Americans – and this might be because of the privacy concerns associated with them. Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}