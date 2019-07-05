7.5.19 Where people go when housing gets too expensive; Cheaper phone calls from prison

Some folks in San Francisco are living on boats. Others are making difficult choices about where to live in certain expensive housing markets; Prisons have profited off of prisoner phone calls for too long. Some states and municipalities are starting to make it easier and cheaper for prisoners to stay in touch with their loved ones.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}