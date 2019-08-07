8.7.19 Employee relief funds; Major landlord accused of ponzi scheme; Car-sharing apps on the rise

Way too often people will raid their 401(k) at some point. They take out a loan, do a hardship withdrawal, or spend it away when changing jobs. The Federal Reserve finds that people withdraw around 40 cents of every dollar put in their 401k – money that WON’T be there for retirement. Pew Research calculated the average amount of a major unexpected expense to be $2,000. Most don’t have $2k for emergencies. The WSJ reports more employers are offering personal finance programs, with emergency fund rewards for participating. There are now hundreds of companies offering these programs in order to increase productivity and reduce turnover and stress in employees.
Deal or no deal: Private real estate placements. They’re hot. Do they have any place in your life? A major U.S. landlord has been accused by the Justice Dept of running a criminal Ponzi scheme. This individual owns properties across 14 states. He raised $110M under the pretense of investment, converted to personal use and sustaining the Ponzi. This is the danger with any offer of private real estate investing. If you put money in, it’s a hard time getting it back out. Be aware. Be careful.
A potential money-making opportunity: Renting out your car an hour, day or week at a time. Years ago Clark shared how luxury & sports car owners were listing their vehicles and Turo and Getaround. Now entrepreneurs are buying low mileage, young used cars, building fleets and making a living renting them out via car-sharing app business platforms. The app takes a quarter cut typically. Car rental companies are spending a fortune to get state legislatures to pass laws to essentially outlaw car-sharing apps. Don’t invest too much into a business that could disintegrate.
