Clark's DIY Project: Patio flooring

What do you do when you’re trying to sell a house and you need to make some small fixes before it goes on the market?
Well, if you’re Clark Howard, you go to Costco — naturally!
How Clark fixed up his old patio
Clark purchased his first house about 40 years ago and has kept it as a rental property for years. When he recently decided to sell the property, the shabby patio was an area of concern. He didn’t want it to be a distraction to potential buyers.
However, his realtor informed him that he could fix up the patio with a simple product available at Costco. Sounds like a win-win for Clark!
Clark purchased a pack of linkable outdoor tiles to place over the existing pavement to see if it would actually make the patio look better.
Here’s how it went:
To complete the project, Clark had to buy 12 packs of tile for around $300 to fully cover the patio floor. He spent an additional $76 for the outdoor furniture.
