Field Agent: Make Money Doing Small Jobs With Your Phone

If you want to make money with your phone, one of the easiest ways I’ve found is with the Field Agent app.

The free app pays you for mystery shopping, doing market research and performing audits at retail stores. As long as you complete the job in the allotted time, you’ll get paid.

Field Agent is available for download for Android or iOS. If you want to know how to make money with Field Agent, here’s everything you need to get started:

What Is Field Agent? The app describes itself as an “on-demand platform” for jobs ranging from retail audits to digital product demonstrations.

Field Agent is not like other money-making apps that focus strictly on attracting users by paying them. The company sees itself as a data collection and digital marketing service.

They work with other companies to give them information and insight about their customers.

One of the ways Field Agent does this is by mobile research. That’s when app users use their phones to record transactions or interactions with retail employees or services. Here’s how the interface looks:

I’ve been using this app for some time now and I’ve learned how to get the most out of it. Here’s how it works…

How Field Agent Works

Once you’ve downloaded the app and signed up, you’ll have the option to complete a series of quick tasks for the sake of training. These tasks won’t require you to go anywhere, but they’re simply there to gauge how well you follow instructions.

Once you’re done with those introductory things you’ll be ready for some real jobs.

One good thing about this app is that you don’t have to drive all over the place to find jobs. Inside the app, you can customize your job search by clicking the menu icon in the top right corner.

From there you can check the Closest Jobs option as well as the Near Me or Zip Code feature. You can also choose between 3 Miles, 10 Miles or 30 Miles.

How Much Money Can You Make?

Field Agent pays between $3 to $15 for each job you complete. For the most part, the jobs take typically anywhere from a few minutes to 30 minutes to complete.

The good thing is that there some jobs don’t even require you to leave your home.

What Kinds of Jobs Does Field Agent Have?

Field Agent has a variety of jobs you can choose from. In fact, it has the most jobs I’ve seen in any money-making app.

You can choose to list the available jobs by group categories so you can keep them organized. Here are some of the groups:

In-Store Surveys: These must be completed inside the specific retailers.

These must be completed inside the specific retailers. Audits: These jobs require that you go on site to inspect products or services.

These jobs require that you go on site to inspect products or services. General: These include various jobs like traveling to retailers and doing audits on the products or the retail experience.

These include various jobs like traveling to retailers and doing audits on the products or the retail experience. Scavenger Hunt : These jobs oftentimes require you to transcribe UPC labels on products. If you already have the item at home, that works too.

: These jobs oftentimes require you to transcribe UPC labels on products. If you already have the item at home, that works too. Bonus Opportunities: Once you meet the qualifications, you can submit the job and get bonus pay.

When you click on a particular job you’ll see how much it pays as well as how much time you’re given to complete the task. You’ll also be given a job overview that explains the instructions that include the time allowed to complete the job, as well as the payment.

As an example, I did some audits that required me to go inside a food mart and observe some product displays and customer interactions. Once I took a head-on storefront photo, I was done.

How Do You Get Paid?

The Field Agent app allows you to get paid one of three ways:

Direct deposit

Checking account / pre-paid debit card

Savings account

Is the Field Agent App Legit or a Scam?

When I signed up for Field Agent, I didn’t know much about the app. But after getting paid, I can say that it is very much legit.

After you’ve submitted a completed job and it’s been approved, you’ll get an email that says “You Just Made Money!” Here’s what that looks like:

When you click the orange Cash Out button it will take you to the app, where you can automatically deposit your haul into your bank account, pending verification.

Final Thoughts

Field Agent’s ease of use and relatively easy jobs make it a great way to earn extra income with your phone.

The only drawback I can think of is that you have to enter a bank account or credit card information. More money-making apps are allowing you to use PayPal, but this isn’t one of them.

After using it for a period of time, I can say with confidence that the Field Agent app is a good way to earn extra money close to your home.

Know any money-making apps to earn extra income? Let us know in the comments.

