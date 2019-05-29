0 Here are the highest-paying jobs for 2019 graduates

Are you in college or perhaps a recent graduate? When thinking about job opportunities, no doubt you want to make as much money as possible.

Jobs site Glassdoor has a new report that shows the highest-paying jobs available right now for 2019 graduates. While there was some talk late last year of an imminent recession, robust employment numbers have shown 2019 to be a great one for job-seekers so far.

Even if you’re fresh out of school or perhaps looking for an internship, job prospects are rosy. Entry-level workers shouldn’t have much of a problem finding work, according to Glassdoor.

Are you good with crunching numbers? Data scientists are in such a demand that they are #1 on the list of top wage earners in Glassdoor’s study.

In fact, all of the top 10 jobs are in the tech sector. Keep in mind, that doesn’t mean these occupations are exclusively at tech companies. Let’s check out the list:

What about interns? Glassdoor’s study also sheds light on the companies with high-paying internships available.

The #1 spot is at Facebook, which pays $8,000 a month as a median. Not bad!

Give your resume a makeover for 2019

To advance to the interview stage when you’re a job seeker, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t updated your resume in the past year, dust it off and freshen it up it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.

Does your resume look anything like the one on the left? Follow Team Clark’s step-by-step guide to resume success!

