If you didn’t file you taxes last year (or any year before that) and you’re trying to figure out how to file back taxes, it can be difficult to know where to start.

But take a deep breath — we’re about to walk you through it.

Filing taxes late? Here’s what you need to know

Money expert Clark Howard has long said that when you can’t afford to pay your taxes, you should go ahead and file anyway and pay whatever you can.

Then, if you can pay the remainder within four months as part of an payment plan, you’ll usually only incur a minimal penalty.

We should also note that if you’ve never been in trouble with the IRS before, you may be able to qualify for a first-time penalty abatement. Just one call to the IRS could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars in penalties and fees!

So there is a strong case to be made that filing late by a couple months is much better than not filing at all.

What to do if you haven’t filed back taxes for years

But if it’s been a year or more since you last filed, you’re probably going to have to scramble to come up with the necessary paperwork, like old W2s.

Fortunately, getting the documents you need may be easier than you think!

