Kohl's says it will accept Amazon returns: 5 things to know

Come July, you’ll be able to return items you bought on Amazon items to Kohl’s department stores. The Amazon returns initiative is a bid by the brick-and-mortar retailer to reverse a worrisome sales skid and create traffic in its aisles.

In its investor report released in May, Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass lamented soft sales so far this year. But she was bullish on what the remainder of 2019 could hold.

“We are incredibly excited about our nationwide rollout of the Amazon returns program as well as several important brand launches and program expansions,” she told investors.

Here are 5 things to know about Amazon returns at Kohl’s

1. The returns will have few stipulations

Signaling good faith in the customer, Kohl’s says that all eligible Amazon merchandise will be eligible to be returned free of charge regardless of the reason for the return or whether the items are in a box or not.

2. Once the customer returns it, that’s it

Kohl’s will shoulder the burden of sending all the returned merchandise to Amazon returns centers, making the process simple for customers.

3. Kohl’s has been testing Amazon returns in the Midwest & West Coast

Over the past year and a half, the program has been active in about 100 stores in the Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee areas, the retailer said in a news release.

4. Kohl’s is hoping that younger shoppers can help its bottom line

Kohl’s CFO Bruce Besanko told analysts that it is actively trying to appeal to millennial shoppers. “Our testing has shown that we are driving engagement with our existing customers and attracting new and younger customers,” he was quoted as saying.

“This gives us great confidence in rolling it out nationwide in time for our significant back-to-school launch, which begins in July.”

5. Amazon items will be for sale at some Kohl’s stores

Earlier in 2019, Kohl’s announced that it will carry Amazon products in more than 200 stores. For perspective, Kohl’s has more than 1,100 stores in 49 states.

Kohl’s is not in financial trouble just yet, but many retailers are. Check out this list of store closings in 2019.

