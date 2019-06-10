Looking for a new gig? Here are the 10 best jobs in America in 2019

There may be no such thing as the perfect job, but there are some pretty good ones out there. The best jobs all share some commonalities like great pay and challenging, but rewarding, work.
If you’re looking for a career change or perhaps trying to figure out a path in your education, checkout this list from employment site Glassdoor of the best jobs in America in 2019.
Here are the best jobs in America right now
The list ranks the jobs based on median salary, worker satisfaction and number of available positions.
Take a look at the positions and see if they match your criteria for employment!
|Job
|Job Satisfaction Rating
|Openings
|Median base salary
|Data Scientist
|4.3 out of 5
|6,510
|$108,000
|Nursing Manager
|4 out of 5
|13,931
|$83,000
|Marketing Manager
|4.2 out of 5
|7,395
|$82,000
|Occupational Therapist
|4 out of 5
|17,701
|$74,000
|Product Manager
|3.8 out of 5
|11,884
|$115,000
|Devops Engineer
|4.1 out of 5
|4,657
|$106,000
|Program Manager
|3.9 out of 5
|14,753
|$87,000
|Data Engineer
|3.9 out of 5
|4,739
|$100,000
|HR Manager
|4.2 out of 5
|3,908
|$85,000
|Software Engineer
|3.6 out of 5
|49,007
|$104,000
See the full list from Glassdoor here.
Give your resume a makeover
To advance to the interview stage, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t updated your resume in the past year, dust it off and update it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.
Does your resume look anything like the one on the left? Follow Team Clark’s step-by-step guide to resume success in 2019!
More Clark.com job search resources:
- Best resume template: 9 ways to update your resume
- Work From Home Guide: A list of legitimate work-at-home job opportunities
- 25 best LinkedIn profile tips and tricks for 2019
