  • Looking for a new gig? Here are the 10 best jobs in America in 2019

    By: Craig Johnson

    Updated:
    best jobs in America in 2019

    There may be no such thing as the perfect job, but there are some pretty good ones out there. The best jobs all share some commonalities like great pay and challenging, but rewarding, work.

    If you’re looking for a career change or perhaps trying to figure out a path in your education, checkout this list from employment site Glassdoor of the best jobs in America in 2019.

    Here are the best jobs in America right now

    The list ranks the jobs based on median salary, worker satisfaction and number of available positions.

    Take a look at the positions and see if they match your criteria for employment!

    Job Job Satisfaction Rating Openings Median base salary
    Data Scientist 4.3 out of 5 6,510 $108,000
    Nursing Manager 4 out of 5 13,931 $83,000
    Marketing Manager 4.2 out of 5 7,395 $82,000
    Occupational Therapist 4 out of 5 17,701 $74,000
    Product Manager 3.8 out of 5 11,884 $115,000
    Devops Engineer 4.1 out of 5 4,657 $106,000
    Program Manager 3.9 out of 5 14,753 $87,000
    Data Engineer 3.9 out of 5 4,739 $100,000
    HR Manager 4.2 out of 5 3,908 $85,000
    Software Engineer 3.6 out of 5 49,007 $104,000

    See the full list from Glassdoor here.

    Give your resume a makeover

    To advance to the interview stage, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t updated your resume in the past year, dust it off and update it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.

    Does your resume look anything like the one on the left?  Follow Team Clark’s step-by-step guide to resume success in 2019!

    More Clark.com job search resources:

    The post Looking for a new gig? Here are the 10 best jobs in America in 2019 appeared first on Clark Howard.

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories