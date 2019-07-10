New report: The best deals on used cars under $20,000

Buying a used car in 2019 doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, there are plenty of vehicles you can get for under $20,000.
The vehicle search engine iSeeCars.com recently released a list of vehicles available for under $20,000, including everything from full- and mid-size models to compact cars and SUVs.
A sticker price under that amount is about right for a new driver, recent graduate or anyone looking to save money on a used vehicle.
The list below shows not only the used vehicle, but its price after three years and depreciation figures.
iSeeCars Best Used Cars Under $20,000
|Rank
|Car
|Avg. 3-Year-Old Used Price
|% Depreciation
|Depreciation Compared to Average
|1
|Lincoln MKZ
|$19,855
|55.6%
|1.4x
|2
|Kia Cadenza
|$19,508
|50.2%
|1.3x
|3
|Ford Fusion Hybrid
|$14,844
|49.7%
|1.3x
|4
|Chevrolet Impala
|$17,745
|49.4%
|1.3x
|5
|Kia Optima Hybrid
|$16,381
|49.2%
|1.3x
|6
|Fiat 500L
|$13,403
|49.1%
|1.2x
|7
|Ford Taurus
|$17,587
|48.7%
|1.2x
|8
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|$16,235
|47.7%
|1.2x
|9
|Fiat 500
|$11,469
|47.2%
|1.2x
|10
|Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
|$16,303
|47.0%
|1.2x
|Average for Comparably Priced Vehicles
|39.3%
As you can see, many of the best used vehicles under $20,000 are hybrids. iSeeCars.com CEO Phong Ly says there’s a good reason for that.
“New hybrid vehicles are more expensive than their non-hybrid counterparts with the Kia Optima Hybrid costing an additional $4,303,” Ly says. “However, there isn’t a high demand for these hybrid vehicles, and their steep depreciation brings their resale value close to that of their non-hybrid versions.”
He says the average price of a three-year-old Fusion Hybrid is only about $200 more than a gasoline-powered Fusion.
However, iSeeCars.com notes that non-hybrid versions of these vehicles also depreciate at an above-average rate due to the overall decline of sedan market in the United States.
