  • Report: Gas prices to drop just in time for summer

    By: Clark.com Staff

    Updated:
    Report: Gas prices to drop just in time for summertime

    As the mercury continues to rise this year, expect prices at the pump to fall. That’s according to a recent AAA forecast, which says that most Americans won’t see gas prices top $3 this summer.

    “The highest prices of the year could be in the rearview mirror,”  AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano says in a news release.

    AAA: Gas prices to dip for summertime

    “With most refineries operating at normal levels, demand at robust rates, and cheaper crude oil prices, summer gas prices are poised to be a little less than last year — dropping as much as a dime to lower the national average to $2.70,” Casselano says.

    3 ways to save money on gas

    To help your wallet, here are some ways to ease pain at the pump:

    More Clark.com articles you might enjoy

    The post Report: Gas prices to drop just in time for summer appeared first on Clark Howard.

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories