0 The best apps to track prices at Amazon, Walmart and more

With so many retailers out there — both the online and brick-and-mortar type — competing for your business by trying to constantly undercut each other, finding the cheapest price on an item at any given time can be confusing.

Fortunately, there’s an app (several, in fact!) for that.

If you really want to know whether Amazon, Walmart or some other store is offering the best deal on the things you want to buy right now, let your fingers do the walking.

Here are the best price-tracking apps for helping you save on purchases



To save money these days, instead of old-fashioned coupon-clipping, all you have to do is head on over to the app store to use your time — and money — economically.

Move over, CamelCamelCamel and other desktop price trackers, here are some of the best apps for price tracking:

How to download Amazon: Android | iOS

Amazon’s app allows you to scan items at other scores to find Amazon’s current price. Enable it with Alexa and you can do it all via voice command.

Amazon Price Alert

How to download Amazon Price Alert: Android | iOS

This Amazon app notifies you when there’s a price drop on your watched products list in the Amazon store.

How to download BuyVia: Android | iOS

BuyVia users your geo-location to find the best deals on products you’re shopping for locally.

How to download Mycartsavings: Android|iOS

Whether your cart is online or IRL, Mycartsavings has a basket full of bounty for you. The app will track the price of an item and alert you when it reaches the price you’re willing to pay. If you’re multitasking, you can search the app with your voice.

How to download PricePulse: Android | iOS

PricePulse helps you track Amazon products and sends you an alert when a price drops. Users can’t get enough of the easy-to-use interface.

How to download ScanLife: Android | iOS

ScanLife lets you scan a product’s QR or bar code to find information to assist in your purchase, including the ability to compare prices at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Macy’s and more.

How to download ShopSavvy: Android | iOS

ShopSavvy allows you to scan any barcode to see the lowest price available elsewhere while you’re shopping.

How to download Yroo: Android | iOS



Yroo offers the ability to comparison shop on 5,000+ shopping sites. In addition to an app, there’s also a Yroo offers the ability to comparison shop on 5,000+ shopping sites. In addition to an app, there’s also a Yroo browser extension

