MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The video of the shooting in Downtown Memphis from over the weekend is causing major concern for business owners.

The shooting sent eight people to the hospital and hundreds running for their safety.

3:32 Police report sheds light on night when 8 people were shot in Downtown Memphis A police report obtained by FOX13 unveiled new details about the mass shooting that left eight people injured in Downtown Memphis early Sunday morning.

It’s the video Robb Hunter finds not only disturbing but a cause for major concern.

“The image of beautiful Downtown Memphis is quickly dissolving,” Hunter said.

Hunter owns Robusto, a popular cigar bar on Peabody Place.

His place is right next door to Hooters, the restaurant where we found several bullet holes in their patio area from the shooting.

Hunter said when the shooting took place he happened to be out of town but hurried back after learning of what went down.

“Well let me say Jeremy I was conducting business in North Carolina, Someone who lives in Charlotte showed me on social media what was going on in my city. I felt totally embarrassed,” Hunter said.

Next month Hunter is scheduled to host the largest cigar festival in the region bringing thousands to downtown Memphis.

“I got customers calling me now saying 'Well Robb, I want to come from Wisconsin. Is it safe?' I’m like, oh my God. Oh my God,” Hunter said.

Hunter said he’s concerned if those who oversee punishing repeat violent offenders don’t give stiffer punishments the violence and crime will only dim many businesses.

“I know all of the cities have their issues. They don’t do that in Birmingham. They don’t do that in Charlotte. They damn sure don’t do it Nashville,” Hunter said.