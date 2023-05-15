generic picture of nurses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new hire event will be held May 16 for registered nurses and clinical personnel at two hospitals.

Both Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett locations invite prospective employees to attend in person from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Positions are available for all professional specialties and sign-on bonuses are available for some roles, according to a release.

New graduates are welcome to attend.

For more information contact Valerie Burrow at valerie.burrow@tenethealth.com

