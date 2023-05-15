MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new hire event will be held May 16 for registered nurses and clinical personnel at two hospitals.
Both Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett locations invite prospective employees to attend in person from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Positions are available for all professional specialties and sign-on bonuses are available for some roles, according to a release.
New graduates are welcome to attend.
For more information contact Valerie Burrow at valerie.burrow@tenethealth.com
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Large police presence near Harbor town restaurant after shots fired, police say
- Child dead after shooting near Walker Homes neighborhood, police say
- Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives