MEMPHIS, Tenn. - From offering job-skills training to teaching financial literacy, 38 local non-profit organizations working to help alleviate poverty in the city are getting a financial assist.
The Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis (WFGM) is awarding grants totaling $1.6 million to organizations already in place, officials announced Aug. 31st.
Non-profits selected for one of the grants are aligned with WFGM's two high- priority concentrations: youth development and employment, and financial education and asset building.
For 27 years, WFMG has awarded $35 million to 185 local nonprofits, the organization's officials say, and this year's allocation represents a 6 percent increase over last year's grant total.
It's also the highest year-to-date investment distributed, it said.
Currently, WFGM's focus is maintaining gains made in the 38126 zip code while at the same time expanding efforts into other economically challenged neighborhoods, said Shante Avant, WFGM president and CEO.
“We are building on the lessons learned though our place-based strategy to reduce poverty,” Avant said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis Police officer earns title of 'World's Fastest Cop'
- Man shot and killed by deputy pointed rifle at law enforcement, DeSoto County deputy says
- Video shows children screaming for their parents while locked inside DeSoto County school bus
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives