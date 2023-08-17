mural painting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - To celebrate 901 Day, there will be a community event for the Mid-South to come together and paint a mural.

A graphic designer from Paint Memphis will be in attendance.

The event will be on September 1 from 3-5 p.m. at 1160 Union Avenue.

All ages are welcome and materials will be provided.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News