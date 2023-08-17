MEMPHIS, Tenn. - To celebrate 901 Day, there will be a community event for the Mid-South to come together and paint a mural.
A graphic designer from Paint Memphis will be in attendance.
The event will be on September 1 from 3-5 p.m. at 1160 Union Avenue.
All ages are welcome and materials will be provided.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives