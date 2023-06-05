MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Heal the Hood (HTH) Foundation of Memphis’s Kevin Whitted All-Star Youth Basketball Camp and Celebrity All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for June 9-10.
The 2023 All-Star Youth Basketball Camp, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Kirby High, is headed by former NBA player and Master Basketball Trainer Kevin Whitted.
The basketball camp includes skills and drills, a mini tournament, a t-shirt, lunch, and an unforgettable experience. The cost is $10 and youths can register to attend online at hthmemphis.org.
This is the first time Whitted has partnered with Heal the Hood, and Founder, Ladell Beamon.
“It’s an honor to have a basketball trainer of Kevin’s caliber working with our youth. We know they will enjoy themselves and leave with great information and skills,” Beamon said.
On Saturday, June 10, the public is invited to watch the Heal the Hood for the Celebrity All-Star Basketball Game starting at 3 p.m. at Ridgeway High.
The game will feature rappers/songwriters/producers Kia Shine and Millie Manny; award-winning super producers Drumma Boy and HitKidd along with Hip Hop Artist Fresco Trey, and professional basketball players Shaq Goodwin, Will Coleman, Ashley Shields and other special guests.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Advanced tickets can be purchased at hthmemphis.org.
Proceeds from both events benefit Heal the Hood Foundation’s youth programs. For more information, visit the website or call 901-566-0473.
About The Heal the Hood (HTH) Foundation of Memphis.
HTH is a nonprofit organization that provides positive outlets for youth and young adults through singing, dancing, art, acting, motivational speaking, screenwriting and modeling.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 people kidnap woman, force victim to perform sexual acts with 1-month-old girl in room, officials say
- 3-year-old shoots himself in Collierville, police say
- Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Cordova, sheriffs say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives