MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Live! Memphis Breast Cancer Summit will be Saturday, May 13 to provide the community with resources and support they need to make decisions about their health.
This is the 9th year for the event and the theme for this year is “Waiting to Exhale: From Screening to Survivorship.”
MBCC’s Program Director, Dr. Fedoria Rugless, is heading the 2023 Live! Memphis efforts, “I am excited about the great advancements that have been made in the early detection and treatment of breast cancer, and I want everyone to have access to this information. We have provided a space for that for the past nine years. Live! Memphis an informative, upbeat, and inspiring event where we focus on giving the public, patients, their families, and caregivers hope and tools for survival,” she said.
FOX13's Meteorologist Brittani DuBose will be the MC for the ceremonies and the guest speaker is Love & Marriage: Huntsville star and breast cancer survivor Kimmi Scott.
All women are encouraged to get mammograms to assist with early detection, Mobile mammography units will be on-site for those who need mammograms. They can register in advance by calling 901.300.6459
